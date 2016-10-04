Japan, Russia diplomats to meet ahead of Abe-Putin summit

Senior Japanese and Russian diplomats will meet "soon" to lay the groundwork for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin in December, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama plans to visit Moscow to hold a strategic dialogue with First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, Kishida said. The issues they discuss are likely to include the decades-old territorial dispute between the two countries.

The dispute involving Russian-administered islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido will be high on the agenda when Putin meets with Abe on Dec. 15 in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan. Kishida is also set to visit Russia for talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov prior to Putin's visit.