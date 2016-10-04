Nobel winner Ohsumi says he hopes to encourage other researchers

Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi said Tuesday he hopes other researchers will be encouraged by his receipt of the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for an intracellular process that degrades and recycles proteins.

"I hope it will serve as a message that something good may happen when you are doing basic things," Ohsumi told the media a day after becoming only the third Japanese to be the sole winner of one of the three Nobel natural sciences prizes.

Ohsumi, who revealed the mechanism of how autophagy begins and opened up the possibility of new treatments for illnesses including cancer, also said he hopes Japanese society will "support basic research for the future."