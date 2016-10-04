FEATURE: Drone home delivery project picks up steam in Japan

A city near Tokyo has joined hands with the central government and other partners to commercialize a drone home delivery service it calls "the first step of an industrial revolution in the air."

"We want to get a head start in the building of a future-oriented community and disseminate the idea to the rest of the world," Chiba Mayor Toshihito Kumagai said.

The service, also involving private companies and research institutions, is expected to be launched by 2019.