October 4, 2016 20:14

18:11 4 October 2016

AI-based devices, robots in spotlight at electronics show CEATEC

By Noriyuki Suzuki
CHIBA, Japan, Oct. 4, Kyodo

Asia's largest electronics and information technology fair kicked off Tuesday near Tokyo, with connected devices and robots using artificial intelligence giving visitors a glimpse of a networked future.

A robot that can play ping pong and coach human opponents, and a cloud-connected kitchen in which a steam oven can suggest dinner menus using food that a refrigerator indicates will soon go bad are among the many potential attention grabbers on show.

Representing various sectors, exhibitors at the annual Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, are scrambling to present their blueprints for a connected world.

