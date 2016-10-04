Close

October 4, 2016 20:14

19:02 4 October 2016

Swimming: Double Olympic bronze medalist Hoshi says she is retiring

TOKYO, Oct. 4, Kyodo

Double Olympic medalist Natsumi Hoshi, who won the bronze in the women's 200-meter butterfly at the 2012 London Games and the Rio Olympics in August, said Tuesday she is retiring from competition.

"The biggest (reason for retirement) is that I gave my all at the Rio Olympics," Hoshi told a press conference in Tokyo. "I watched my race a number of times, but I didn't get the feeling of frustration like before. I gave everything I had and am satisfied."

The 26-year-old appeared in three consecutive Summer Games and as many world swimming championships despite suffering from Graves' disease, characterized by excessive production of the thyroid hormone, for which she had the thyroid gland surgically removed in November 2014.

