3 U.S.-based scientists share Nobel physics prize

Three U.S.-based researchers won this year's Nobel Prize in physics for their theoretical discoveries of "topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday.

The prize was awarded to David Thouless of the University of Washington, Duncan Haldane of Princeton University and Michael Kosterlitz of Brown University for opening the "door on an unknown world where matter can assume strange states," the academy said in a statement.

"Thanks to their pioneering work, the hunt is now on for new and exotic phases of matter. Many people are hopeful of future applications in both materials science and electronics," it added.