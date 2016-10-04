Japan's lower house OKs extra budget to support economy

Japan's House of Representatives approved Tuesday an extra budget of 4.11 trillion yen ($41 billion) to support a domestic economy facing sluggish growth amid weak consumer demand and business investment.

The second supplementary budget for this fiscal year through March will be sent to the House of Councillors, where the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito party hold a majority of seats.

The government and the ruling parties are aiming to have the budget enacted on Oct. 11, lawmakers said.