Typhoon Chaba to bring stormy conditions to Sea of Japan coast Wed.

A powerful typhoon is forecast to bring strong winds and high waves to northern areas of the Sea of Japan coast on Wednesday after passing near Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa, the weather agency said.

Typhoon Chaba, the season's 18th typhoon, may make landfall in the Hokuriku or Tohoku areas of the main island of Honshu on Wednesday evening or Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency lifted a special warning for Okinawa Prefecture on Tuesday after the typhoon passed nearby early in the day. It caused damage to dozens of buildings on Kume Island but nobody was reported injured, according to the local government.