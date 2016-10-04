Olympics: ITF, Tokyo Gov. Koike discuss tennis facilities for 2020

International Tennis Federation officials visiting Tokyo for the Japan Open said Tuesday they came out of talks with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike with the impression that their sport would escape the worst of the local government's recently announced cost saving measures for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking on the second day of the annual tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park, the current tennis venue for the 2020 Games, ITF President David Haggerty told reporters that Koike certainly "has sport on her mind" and that he felt his organization would be able to work constructively with her metropolitan government in delivering tennis at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Asked whether he got assurances that the established plans would go ahead unchanged, Haggerty said, "We really didn't speak that long, so I don't know. She didn't say, 'Dave, I agree 100 percent and tennis will have everything.' She didn't say that, but I think that she was certainly open-minded about things."

"She said that the tennis event, the venue, is very good. We agree (on that). And we talked about the need to upgrade the facility to make it world class for 2020 as we look out from now what the needs will be," he said.

Those upgrades are unlikely to come cheap, though, and a number of other sports, including swimming and rowing/canoe sprint, are in the firing line for major changes.

Haggerty outlined a laundry list of issues at the 30-year-old tennis venue, from the need to upgrade relatively minor things like player locker rooms, dining areas and media facilities, to huge projects like the construction of two show courts -- one with 5,000 seats, the other with 3,000 -- and a possible upgrade to the stadium's retrofitted retractable roof.

"In my brief conversation last night with the governor, she did mention that they were stopping a few other venues because they felt that they have existing facilities in place where those sports could be played," said Haggerty.

"She did say in the case of tennis that you have a facility and the plan from the beginning was to use this facility and make it better."

Kris Dent, the ITF's executive director of professional tennis, said that as well as establishing a relationship with Tokyo's newly minted governor, the tennis officials' visit was about locking in some concrete plans.

"For us this week, we will be looking to get a better idea of construction timelines, particularly when they are due to finish," he said.

"I think we are looking at the moment between late 2017 through to the fall of 2019. That is obviously key and that would then determine when the test event or test events are held late into 2019."

"That is a really key moment in the timeline. Those are the types of things we will be trying to progress this week."

==Kyodo