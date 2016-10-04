Tennis: Kyrgios, Monfils off to smooth start at Japan Open

Title contenders Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils won their first matches of the Japan Open at a canter Tuesday, both casually disposing of their lowly ranked opponents in straight sets.

Traveling well at a career-high 15th in the world, the 21-year-old Australian Kyrgios played with a self-assured freedom in his 7-5, 6-2 win over American world No. 107 Ryan Harrison, while second seed Monfils took apart Japan's Yuichi Sugita 6-3, 6-1.

"I definitely served well. That's probably one thing I have been doing pretty consistently over the whole year, and I guess it gets me out of a bit of trouble when I'm not feeling so great or I'm not into it that much," said Kyrgios, who plays tour veteran and good friend Radek Stepanek in the second round.

Kyrgios and Harrison played it even on serve in the early stages of the first set until there was a long stoppage in play when a spectator needed to be stretchered away with a medical issue.

Soon after play resumed, with the score at 5-5, Kyrgios piled on the pressure and won himself a bunch of break chances, and on the second he sent a thunderous double-fisted backhand pass down the line to get ahead.

Kyrgios, who reached the quarterfinals in his first Japan Open last year and is aiming for his third title of the year and career in Tokyo, then served out the set.

Harrison opened the second in attack mode, heading on forays to the net whenever possible, but Kyrgios was unperturbed, staying deep and blasting away, despite needing treatment to a right elbow that he tweaked in practice Monday.

Kyrgios came out firing from his medical timeout, got a break at 2-2 in the fifth and did not give Harrison another look as he closed out the match without giving up another game.

Stepanek, now 37 years old and ranked 106th in the world, set up the meeting with Kyrgios by downing fellow veteran Stephane Robert of France 6-2, 6-1.

Kyrgios said he is wary of the Czech, who spent periods of the 2000s in or around the world top 10.

"I'm dreading it. I don't want to play him. There are not many people here who want to play him," the sixth seed said of Stepanek.

"He's getting up in age but he's learning how to adapt and make his game work. And he is still making it work. He's played some great tennis all through the year."

Monfils, the world No. 8, was never likely to be troubled by his Japanese wild card opponent Sugita, and so it played out.

The Frenchman rode his booming serve on one end, and pressured Sugita's serve at every opportunity at the other, breaking the Japanese twice in both sets to cruise to the win.

"I played a great match today. I think I have been very solid and consistent, so that was great. I was ready to come back strong because it has been a couple of weeks since I have played," said Monfils who in Gilles Simon has a second round opponent with a 6-1 win-loss advantage over him.

"He's a player that is really tough to play for me," Monfils said of countryman Simon, who beat Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in three sets Tuesday. "You get tricky games where there is different pace. He asks you to have a great game plan."

"In the past I have been trying and searching for a solution. Definitely Thursday I am going to work out a game plan with something different to beat him for the second time."

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka had his second Japan Open end the same way as the first, with a first-round loss. This year it was in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) at the racket of Belgium's world No. 14 David Goffin.

The Japanese wild card entrant put up a solid fight in the first set, as both he and the fifth seed struggled on serve, but in the 11th game, Goffin took the fifth and pivotal break of the set, claiming a 6-5 lead after the Japanese had fought off multiple break points.

Goffin then opened the second set with a break of Nishioka's serve and added another in building a 5-1 lead.

The Frenchman will meet Czech Jiri Vesely in the second round after the latter wiped away a one-set deficit to beat South African Kevin Anderson.

Eighth-seeded Feliciano Lopez, one of four seeds on Kei Nishikori's side of the draw, retired in the third set of his match against Australian qualifier James Duckworth.

Taro Daniel ended a miserable day for Japanese tennis as the third local hope to be knocked out. He was steamrolled by Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 6-2, 6-4 in the evening's final match.

