3 British-born scientists share Nobel physics prize

The Nobel Prize in physics was given to three British-born scientists who "revealed the secrets of exotic matter" that may pave the way for quantum computers and other technologies, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday.

David Thouless of the University of Washington, Duncan Haldane of Princeton University and Michael Kosterlitz of Brown University were credited for their theoretical discoveries of "topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter."

They have opened the "door on an unknown world where matter can assume strange states," the academy said in a statement. "Thanks to their pioneering work, the hunt is now on for new and exotic phases of matter. Many people are hopeful of future applications in both materials science and electronics," it added.