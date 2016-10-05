Brazil president to visit Japan in Oct. for 1st time in 8 yrs

Brazilian President Michel Temer is planning to visit Japan in mid-October for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in what would be the first trip by the leader of the South American country in eight years, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Abe and Temer are expected to affirm cooperation for the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics drawing on the experience of Brazil hosting the Summer Games in August, as well as discuss how to boost economic cooperation including possible export of a Japanese nuclear plant, the sources said.

Abe is likely to convey Tokyo's intention to push Japanese business operations in Brazil, which is home to the biggest overseas community of Japanese descendants and hopes to attract Japanese investment to spur its economy hit by a serious slump, the sources said.