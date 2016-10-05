Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 4:18

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:17 5 October 2016

Brazil president to visit Japan in Oct. for 1st time in 8 yrs

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Brazilian President Michel Temer is planning to visit Japan in mid-October for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in what would be the first trip by the leader of the South American country in eight years, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Abe and Temer are expected to affirm cooperation for the success of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics drawing on the experience of Brazil hosting the Summer Games in August, as well as discuss how to boost economic cooperation including possible export of a Japanese nuclear plant, the sources said.

Abe is likely to convey Tokyo's intention to push Japanese business operations in Brazil, which is home to the biggest overseas community of Japanese descendants and hopes to attract Japanese investment to spur its economy hit by a serious slump, the sources said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea
  2. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  3. 30 Sep 2016Philippines to repatriate Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching
  4. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  5. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete