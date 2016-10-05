Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 8:20

07:30 5 October 2016

U.S. displeased at Duterte's offensive remarks about Obama

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, Kyodo

The United States on Tuesday expressed displeasure at Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's use of offensive language against President Barack Obama.

"Those comments are at odds with the warm relationship that exists between the Filipino and the American people," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said at a press briefing.

Earnest made the comment after Duterte expressed his disappointment with U.S. criticism of his bloody anti-illegal drugs campaign and told Obama to "go to hell!"

