Sompo Japan to buy U.S. business insurance provider for 650 bil. yen

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. will buy U.S. business insurance provider Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. for about 650 billion yen ($6.3 billion), a source close to the deal said Wednesday.

The non-life insurance unit of Sompo Holdings Inc. would be following domestic rivals in buying overseas insurers as Japan's aging population provides limited room for growth in the domestic market.

Endurance Specialty Holdings, based in Bermuda, said it is in "advanced discussions" with Sompo Holdings "regarding a potential strategic transaction."