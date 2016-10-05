10:49 5 October 2016
H.K. political activist detained after arrival in Bangkok
BANGKOK, Oct. 5, Kyodo
Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong was detained by Thai immigration authorities late Tuesday upon arrival at Bangkok's airport, his political party said in a statement released Wednesday.
The statement said Wong, 19, of the now-defunct student group Scholarism, was due to speak on political issues at an event hosted by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.
The Demosisto Party demanded Wong's immediate release and condemned the Thai government for limiting the activist's freedom.
