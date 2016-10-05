2 N. Korean officials in Beijing seeking to defect to Japan: report

Two North Korean officials stationed in Beijing are seeking to defect to Japan, a Seoul daily reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.

The officials expressed their intention to defect in late September and the governments of Japan and China have been discussing the matter, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.

One of them, identified only as "A," has been involved in securing medical supplies for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and has a relative living in Japan, the daily reported. He and his family have left the residence in Beijing for North Korean diplomats and contacted Japanese officials, the daily quoted the source as saying.