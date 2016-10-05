G-20 to confirm using all policy tools for global growth

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies gathering Thursday in Washington are expected to confirm their use of all policy tools, including monetary policy and structural reforms, to spur a global economy beset by slow growth and political uncertainty.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from developed and emerging economies are likely to share their views on political and economic developments following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

As the meeting will be held only one month after a G-20 summit in China, the finance chiefs from the grouping including the United States, Britain, Japan and Russia are unlikely to issue a communique.