October 5, 2016 12:22

11:45 5 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 5) Electronics show at Makuhari Messe

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Electronics show at Makuhari Messe

-- Asia's largest electronics and information technology fair, known as CEATEC, kicked off on Oct. 4, 2016, at Makuhari Messe convention center near Tokyo, with connected devices and robots using artificial intelligence giving visitors a glimpse of a networked future. A robot that can play ping pong and coach human opponents, and a cloud-connected kitchen in which a steam oven can suggest dinner menus using food that a refrigerator indicates will soon go bad are among the many potential attention grabbers on show through Oct. 7.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_13849/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

