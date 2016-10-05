Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 12:22

12:03 5 October 2016

Japanese woman who sent dolls to John F. Kennedy in 1962 dies at 94

SAPPORO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

A Japanese woman who sent dolls to then U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1962 and decades later received a doll from his daughter in return died last week at 94, the woman's nursing home said Wednesday.

Kennedy's daughter and now U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy expressed her condolences on Twitter Tuesday over the death of Tsuyako Matsumoto, who lives in Kitami city in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. The Kitami-based nursing home said she died on Sept. 29.

"So glad I had the chance to thank Matsumoto san for her gift of friendship years ago. Our sympathies to her family and those who cared for her," Kennedy wrote.

