13:08 5 October 2016
FOCUS: Chinese investors eye Japan as new global property portfolio
By Hidetoshi Takada
TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo
Japan's property market is luring more attention from Asian investors keen to reap capital gains or achieve high yields not available at home with a long-term view of holding their assets.
Money is flowing mostly from Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore, with the city state also acting as an outbound capital gateway for Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand.
"The size of investment from Hong Kong ranges from 2 billion yen ($19 million) to 10 billion yen per deal," Toru Fujita, an executive officer of Nomura Real Estate Development Co., told Kyodo News in a recent interview.
