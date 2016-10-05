13:43 5 October 2016
Another aging reactor passes safety checks to operate beyond 40 yrs
TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo
Another aging nuclear reactor in Japan passed a key safety assessment Wednesday as a step toward going back on line, signaling a weakening of the force of a rule introduced after the 2011 Fukushima disaster to limit reactors' operations to 40 years in principle.
The No. 3 unit at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Mihama plant in Fukui Prefecture is the latest reactor seeking to continue in service beyond the 40-year limit to pass the screening, after two such units at the utility's Takahama complex, also in Fukui.
The No. 3 unit went offline in May 2011 for a regular checkup and has not been restarted since due to inspections to meet tougher safety requirements introduced after the Fukushima disaster.
