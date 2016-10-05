H.K. political activist detained after arrival in Bangkok

Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong was detained by Thai immigration authorities late Tuesday upon arrival at Bangkok's airport, his political party said Wednesday.

Nathan Law, chairman of the Demosisto Party and legislator-elect, said Wong, 19, of the now-defunct student group Scholarism, was due to speak on political issues at an event hosted by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok but is now being held incommunicado.

"We strongly condemn the Thailand authorities for the containment of Joshua Wong," Law told the press. "We haven't been receiving any information from the Thai government and we hope that they could explain why they are now containing Wong, what's his situation and (when) will he be sent back to Hong Kong?"