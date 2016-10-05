Close

October 5, 2016

14:31 5 October 2016

Asahi mulls purchase of SABMiller's Eastern Europe beer business

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. plans to offer around 500 billion yen ($4.9 billion) to acquire British brewer SABMiller's beer operations in five Eastern European countries, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese brewer eyes acquiring the operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia when they are opened up to bidding in the near future, as SABMiller aims to restructure its business globally to avert antitrust concerns given its planned merger with the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Facing a shrinkage in the domestic beer market, Asahi is accelerating its efforts to expand overseas to raise profitability as it lags behind Japanese rivals who have gone down this route.

