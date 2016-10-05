Kaine, Pence attack each other's White House hopefuls at VP debate

Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence on Tuesday attacked each other's presidential candidates on their economic and foreign policies, with Kaine saying the thought of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as the next U.S. commander-in-chief "scares us to death."

In their first and only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election, Kaine rebuked Trump's suggestion that U.S. allies such as Japan and South Korea should go nuclear. Trump has suggested that if U.S. troops are withdrawn for what he sees as their failure to pay a "fair share" of the cost of maintaining U.S. military forces in those countries.

"Donald Trump believes the world will be safer if more nations have nuclear weapons," said the Virginia senator, who is running for the White House with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.