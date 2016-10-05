Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 18:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:24 5 October 2016

Kaine, Pence attack each other's White House hopefuls at VP debate

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence on Tuesday attacked each other's presidential candidates on their economic and foreign policies, with Kaine saying the thought of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as the next U.S. commander-in-chief "scares us to death."

In their first and only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election, Kaine rebuked Trump's suggestion that U.S. allies such as Japan and South Korea should go nuclear. Trump has suggested that if U.S. troops are withdrawn for what he sees as their failure to pay a "fair share" of the cost of maintaining U.S. military forces in those countries.

"Donald Trump believes the world will be safer if more nations have nuclear weapons," said the Virginia senator, who is running for the White House with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea
  2. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  3. 30 Sep 2016Philippines to repatriate Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching
  4. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  5. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete