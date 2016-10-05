Honda, Yamaha start tie-up talks in motorcycle business

Honda Motor Co. and Yamaha Motor Co. said Wednesday they have started talks toward forming a business tie-up in the development and production of 50 cc motorcycles sold in Japan as the domestic scooter market continues to shrink.

Honda would assemble scooters at its factory in southwestern Japan for Yamaha on an original equipment manufacturer basis starting in 2018, jointly develop future motorcycle models, and join forces in promoting electric motorcycles, the two companies said.

Yamaha first approached Honda about the potential partnership.