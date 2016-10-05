Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 18:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:28 5 October 2016

Honda, Yamaha start tie-up talks in motorcycle business

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Honda Motor Co. and Yamaha Motor Co. said Wednesday they have started talks toward forming a business tie-up in the development and production of 50 cc motorcycles sold in Japan as the domestic scooter market continues to shrink.

Honda would assemble scooters at its factory in southwestern Japan for Yamaha on an original equipment manufacturer basis starting in 2018, jointly develop future motorcycle models, and join forces in promoting electric motorcycles, the two companies said.

Yamaha first approached Honda about the potential partnership.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea
  2. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  3. 30 Sep 2016Philippines to repatriate Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching
  4. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  5. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete