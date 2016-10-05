Olympics: Contract concluded for building new National Stadium

The Japan Sport Council said Wednesday it has concluded a contract worth about 149 billion yen (about $1.45 billion) with a joint venture, including construction giant Taisei Corp., to build the new National Stadium in Tokyo.

Based on the contract signed Tuesday, preparatory work will begin later in October and the actual construction of the stadium, which will serve as the main venue for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is set to start in December.

Completion is scheduled at the end of November 2019.