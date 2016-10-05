Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 18:25

16:58 5 October 2016

Tokyo Gov. Koike eyeing disciplinary action over new market fiasco

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Wednesday she may take disciplinary action against those involved in the relocation of the Tsukiji wholesale market to a site lacking a sufficient soil barrier to protect it from toxic contaminants.

"We will overhaul the way the market is run and take appropriate actions which could include disciplining those who have already retired," Koike said during questioning in the metropolitan assembly.

The metropolitan government decided in December 2001 to move the market to a site on the artificial island of the Toyosu area in Koto Ward, formerly occupied by a gas production plant that left polluting residues in the soil. Koike has delayed the planned November opening of the new market amid concerns about its safety.

  • Tokyo Gov. Koike at metropolitan assembly
