Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 18:25

18:00 5 October 2016

Tennis: Injured Nishikori retires from Japan Open 2nd round

By Joel Fitzpatrick
TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Kei Nishikori went from dominant to debilitated in the space of five minutes at the Japan Open tennis tournament Wednesday as injury forced him to pull out in the first set of his second-round match against Joao Sousa of Portugal.

With two service breaks in his pocket, Nishikori appeared to strain his back and immediately called a medical timeout with trainers lying him down and manipulating his lower left side.

When he returned to the court he was clearly hampered, but the home hero's pulling out seemed unimaginable as he battled on.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

