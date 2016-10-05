3 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for molecular machines

Three scientists born in France, Britain and the Netherlands won the 2016 Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for designing molecules with controllable movements, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

The prize was awarded to Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg, Fraser Stoddart, Board of Trustees professor of chemistry at Northwestern University in Illinois, and Bernard Feringa, a professor in organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

The laureates have "developed molecules with controllable movements, which can perform a task when energy is added," the award-giving body said. They have miniaturized molecular machines and "taken chemistry to a new dimension," it added.