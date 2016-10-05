Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 22:27

20:39 5 October 2016

Olympics: New "Shitamachi Bobsleigh" model for Jamaican team unveiled

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

A new bobsleigh model developed by about 60 small factory operators in Tokyo for the Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation was unveiled Wednesday in the Japanese capital.

A committee promoting the "Shitamachi Bobsleigh" project showed the new "Shitamachi Special" for two riders, painted green, yellow and black -- the colors of the Jamaican national flag -- and characterized by smaller air resistance compared with earlier models.

The vehicle will undergo test runs starting at the end of October and be used for actual races before improvements are made in the lead up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, the committee's officials said.

  • Bobsled developed by small factory operators for Jamaica
