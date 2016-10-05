Japan pledges $1.6 bil. for development of Afghanistan

Japan on Wednesday announced aid of up to $1.6 billion over the four years from 2017 to support war-hit Afghanistan, as more than 70 donor countries gathered for a development conference in Belgium.

The donor countries as a whole are expected to pledge around $14 billion covering the same period at the Brussels Conference, according to the Afghanistan government.

Japan is the second-largest donor to Afghanistan after the United States, having disbursed a total of around $5.8 billion from 2001 to April 2015.