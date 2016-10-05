Close

Kyodo News

October 5, 2016 22:27

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:30 5 October 2016

3 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for "world's smallest machine"

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Three European scientists won the 2016 Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for designing and producing molecule-machines dubbed "the world's smallest machines."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gave the award to Frenchman Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg, British-born Fraser Stoddart, Board of Trustees professor of chemistry at Northwestern University in Illinois, and Dutch scientist Bernard Feringa, a professor in organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

The laureates have "developed molecules with controllable movements, which can perform a task when energy is added," the award-giving body said. They have designed and produced molecular machines that are a thousand times thinner than a hair strand and "taken chemistry to a new dimension," it added.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Sep 2016China to give relief goods to flood-hit N. Korea
  2. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  3. 30 Sep 2016Philippines to repatriate Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching
  4. 29 Sep 2016China refutes U.S. claims over how to deal with N. Korea
  5. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete