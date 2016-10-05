3 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for "world's smallest machine"

Three European scientists won the 2016 Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for designing and producing molecule-machines dubbed "the world's smallest machines."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gave the award to Frenchman Jean-Pierre Sauvage, professor emeritus at the University of Strasbourg, British-born Fraser Stoddart, Board of Trustees professor of chemistry at Northwestern University in Illinois, and Dutch scientist Bernard Feringa, a professor in organic chemistry at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

The laureates have "developed molecules with controllable movements, which can perform a task when energy is added," the award-giving body said. They have designed and produced molecular machines that are a thousand times thinner than a hair strand and "taken chemistry to a new dimension," it added.