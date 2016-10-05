Close

Judo: Coach Inoue seeks gold in all weight categories at 2020 Games

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Japanese men's judo coach Kosei Inoue said Wednesday that his stance of "always aiming to win the gold medal in all weight categories" will remain unchanged toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm proud to be involved as coach," Inoue told the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, referring to the next Summer Olympics at home.

The 38-year-old, who himself won the gold in the 100 kilogram class at the 2000 Sydney Games, also coached the men's judo team at the Rio de Janeiro Games in August.

