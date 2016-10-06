URGENT: Portugal's Guterres sure to be next U.N. chief

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is certain to become the next U.N. secretary as none of the five veto-wielding Security Council members voted against him in a secret ballot on Wednesday, diplomats said.

The 15-member Security Council will adopt a resolution recommending Guterres, who also served as U.N. high commissioner for refugees until last year, to the General Assembly Thursday morning, they said.

Guterres will replace outgoing U.N. chief Ban Ki Moon next January.

==Kyodo