Close

Kyodo News

October 6, 2016 2:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:09 6 October 2016

Guterres emerges as next U.N. chief after key Security Council vote

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, Kyodo

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is slated to become the next U.N. secretary general after he received the most votes in the latest Security Council election with no vetoes from any of the council's five permanent members on Wednesday.

After six rounds of secret voting, Guterres has emerged and is expected to be the winner in the final formal vote that is set to take place on Thursday, recommending him to the General Assembly.

Guterres, who formerly served as U.N. high commissioner for refugees, has held steady in all the straw polls and received 13 encourage votes and two no opinions.

During the last poll on Sept. 26, he received 12 yes votes, two no votes and one undecided vote.

As opposed to the previous voting rounds, this time all 15 members used colored ballots to distinguish between votes cast by the five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and the 10 nonpermanent members.

Although the process is carried out anonymously, the five were given red ballots, making it clear that none opposed his candidacy, which is key to moving forward in the process.

At a minimum, any of the 10 candidates needed to pass the threshold of receiving nine yes votes and no discourages from any of the permanent members, which he did.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Sep 2016Philippines to repatriate Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching
  2. 1 Oct 2016China detains customs officials over N. Korea-linked firm probe
  3. 30 Sep 2016Chinese tourist numbers to Taiwan drop as Japanese, Korean figures rise
  4. 30 Sep 2016China jails Guangzhou party boss over corruption
  5. 30 Sep 2016Taiwanese activists petition to save Japanese-era flagstone road

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete