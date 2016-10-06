Guterres emerges as next U.N. chief after key Security Council vote

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is slated to become the next U.N. secretary general after he received the most votes in the latest Security Council election with no vetoes from any of the council's five permanent members on Wednesday.

After six rounds of secret voting, Guterres has emerged and is expected to be the winner in the final formal vote that is set to take place on Thursday, recommending him to the General Assembly.

Guterres, who formerly served as U.N. high commissioner for refugees, has held steady in all the straw polls and received 13 encourage votes and two no opinions.

During the last poll on Sept. 26, he received 12 yes votes, two no votes and one undecided vote.

As opposed to the previous voting rounds, this time all 15 members used colored ballots to distinguish between votes cast by the five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- and the 10 nonpermanent members.

Although the process is carried out anonymously, the five were given red ballots, making it clear that none opposed his candidacy, which is key to moving forward in the process.

At a minimum, any of the 10 candidates needed to pass the threshold of receiving nine yes votes and no discourages from any of the permanent members, which he did.

==Kyodo