October 6, 2016 4:30

03:27 6 October 2016

URGENT: Paris climate change accord to enter into force in early Nov.

TOKYO, Oct. 5, Kyodo

A landmark global climate agreement will enter into force in early November after clearing a mandatory hurdle, the U.N. climate body said Thursday.

The countries ratifying the so-called Paris Agreement now account for 56.8 percent of world greenhouse gas emissions, versus the 55 percent required for entry into force, according to the secretariat of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

==Kyodo

