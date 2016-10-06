Paris climate change accord to enter into force in early Nov.

A landmark global agreement on climate change will enter into force in early November after clearing a mandatory hurdle, the U.N. climate body said.

The secretariat of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change said the Paris Agreement has been ratified by 72 countries and regions making up 56.8 percent of world greenhouse gas emissions. It is expected to go into force on Nov. 5.

The accord was planned to take effect following ratification by at least 55 nations accounting for an estimated 55 percent of global emissions.

According to the Associated Press, seven members of the European Union, such as France and Germany, as well as Canada and Nepal have newly ratified the pact.

China and the United States, the world's largest and second-largest emitters, have already ratified the agreement, and India, another major emitter, took the step Sunday. Japan, the world's sixth-largest emitter, has yet to ratify it.

The first conference of parties to the accord is due to be held during a U.N. climate conference beginning Nov. 7 in Morocco. Japan is most likely to participate in it without a deciding voice.

The Paris Agreement's entry into force would come after nearly 200 nations agreed at a U.N. conference on climate change in Paris last December to create a long-sought framework to involve every country in reining in greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement, negotiated to make efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions legally binding, aims to hold the global temperature rise to "well below" 2 C above preindustrial levels to avert more serious impacts from climate change.

All countries are obligated to set their own emissions reduction targets and take domestic measures accordingly. They are also expected to provide progressively more ambitious targets every five years, while there is no penalty for those missing their goals.

The new agreement also includes a long-term goal to effectively reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero in the second half of this century.

