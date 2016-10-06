Guterres emerges as next U.N. chief after key Security Council vote

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres is slated to become the next U.N. secretary general after he received the most votes in the latest Security Council election with no vetoes from any of the council's five permanent members on Wednesday.

"Today after our sixth straw poll, we have a clear favorite and his name is Antonio Guterres," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, the current council president, announced with other Security Council members at his side, adding that it was a "historic scene."

After six rounds of secret voting, Guterres has emerged and is expected to win in the final formal vote set to take place on Thursday morning by acclimation.

This would result in recommending him as Ban Ki Moon's successor to the General Assembly, which must approve the decision before Guterres can become the next secretary general after Ban's term expires on Dec. 31.

Guterres, who formerly served as U.N. high commissioner for refugees, has held steady in all the straw polls and received 13 encourage votes and two no opinions.

A Security Council diplomat confirmed that one of the no opinion votes came from a permanent Security Council member, which includes Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. There is speculation that it could have been from Russia, but the anonymous nature of the balloting makes it impossible to be certain.

During the last poll on Sept. 26, Guterres received 12 yes votes, two no votes and one no opinion.

"I think this is a day of unity, and it is a day where we have come together around someone who is seen as the most qualified, most experienced, best person for the job," U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told reporters after the voting. "I think every day we go into the Security Council, we aspire for the kind of unity that we saw today."

There were some hopes that a woman or an Eastern Europe candidate, or both, could take up the post in keeping with an informal regional rotation system. In the end, seven of the 13 candidates were women and nine were from Eastern Europe, although three dropped out and one, Bulgarian European Union Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva, threw her hat in the ring only last week.

"I think it's fair to say that Antonio Guterres has come through this new and improved and more transparent process at the top of the league of the 13 who competed," British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told the press, adding that Guterres was the person to take the international body "to the next level in terms of leadership."

This year's process has broken with past tradition, making the selection process more transparent by allowing all the candidates to make their case in a public forum and answer questions before the 193 member states in the General Assembly hall for two hours each.

Of the other contenders, Serbia's former Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic, who also served as a past General Assembly president, and Miroslav Lajcak, Slovakia's minister of foreign and European affairs, each received seven yes votes. They finished tied for second place, also getting six no votes and two no opinions each.

Bulgarian Irina Bokova, director general of UNESCO, was the top-scoring female candidate with seven positive and seven negative votes and one no opinion.

Crucially, every competitor other than Guterres received at least one veto from a permanent Security Council member, which makes a candidate ineligible for the job.

As opposed to the previous voting rounds, this time all 15 Security Council members used colored ballots to distinguish between votes cast by the five permanent members and the 10 nonpermanent members.

Although the process is carried out anonymously, the five were given red ballots, making it clear that none opposed Guterres, which is key to moving forward in the process.

==Kyodo