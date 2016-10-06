Close

Kyodo News

October 6, 2016 8:32

07:25 6 October 2016

Kyushu Electric begins scheduled checkup of nuclear reactor

FUKUOKA, Oct. 6, Kyodo

Kyushu Electric Power Co. on Thursday started a scheduled three month-long inspection of a reactor at its Sendai Nuclear Power Station in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima.

The checkup requires suspending the reactor's operation and leaves only two reactors active in Japan -- the No. 2 reactor at the Sendai plant and the No. 3 reactor at Shikoku Electric Power Co.'s Ikata plant in western Japan. The Sendai No. 2 reactor is also scheduled to be suspended for regular checks from Dec. 16 to Feb. 27.

The Sendai complex's No. 1 reactor is the first unit to undergo regular checks after passing tougher safety criteria introduced in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis triggered by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

