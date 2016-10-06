45 states eye standards for transfer of armed drones

The United States, Japan and 43 other countries on Wednesday called for adopting international standards for the transfer and subsequent use of armed or strike-enabled unmanned aerial vehicles.

The action reflected concern that misuse of such UAVs could fuel conflict and instability, and facilitate terrorism and organized crime, according to a joint declaration issued by the 45 nations.

"The international community must take appropriate transparency measures to ensure the responsible export and subsequent use of these systems," the declaration said.