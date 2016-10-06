FEATURE: Classes instruct Japanese businesswomen how to act, dress like leaders

For Japanese businesswomen looking to get ahead in the country's male-dominated corporate world, a range of classes and seminars aim to help them succeed by advising how to project an image of self-confidence and leadership.

At the end of May, President Inc., a publisher of business magazines, organized a leadership seminar in Tokyo for women in managerial positions, lecturing them on how to behave like a leader.

Kaori Yano, a speech instructor, told some 40 participants, mainly in their 30s and 40s that "In a business meeting, aren't you cowering with your hands on your lap? That makes you only look like a doll."