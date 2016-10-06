Fujitsu mulling PC business integration with Lenovo

Fujitsu Ltd. is considering integrating its personal computer business with China's Lenovo Group Inc., the world's biggest PC manufacturer, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Lenovo is likely to invest in the PC business the Japanese electronics maker spun off earlier this year, the source said. If the investment is realized, Lenovo will probably take a majority stake, the source added.

Fujitsu released a statement Thursday, saying it is studying various possibilities to boost its PC business but no decision has been made.