Clinton "accepts" Abe's dealings with Russia: ex-U.S. official

U.S. Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that she "accepts" Abe's dealings with Russia, a former senior U.S. official said Wednesday.

During the Sept. 19 meeting with Abe in New York, Clinton said, "I accept that strategic wisdom," when Abe explained Japan's engagement with Russia, according to Kurt Campbell, who served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs from 2009 to 2013.

Speaking at a think tank event in Washington, Campbell, who attended the meeting, quoted Abe as telling Clinton that "Russia's sole line of strategic entry into Asia really fundamentally is through China," and that "there is an interest in a better relationship between Russia and Japan."