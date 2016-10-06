Close

October 6, 2016

12:06 6 October 2016

FEATURE: Service dog user hopes every dog has its day

By Mai Yoshikawa
TOKYO, Oct. 6, Kyodo

Assistance dogs and their owners in Japan often get a bum rap in a society that is supposed to be, on paper at least, inclusive and non-discriminatory.

In reality, people like wheelchair user Naoto Anzue and his pet pooch Dante are turned away at shops and restaurants, although Anzue possesses the legal right to be accompanied by his highly trained dog in public premises.

That's why Anzue, 46, is pinning his hopes on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics being an occasion to welcome all such assistance dogs and their human companions from around the globe.

