FEATURE: Thai boxing scene sees unregulated fights flourish

Thai boxing, known locally as Muay Thai, has been regarded as a valuable martial art in Thailand since ancient times. However, despite government regulation of the sport, videos of Muay Thai street fights have gone viral in recent months, attracting millions of viewers.

Thai boxing is controlled by the Sport Authority of Thailand, the state agency which oversees all sports in the country, and matches must be authorized by it under the 1999 Boxing Act.

Despite this, clips released by youngsters who created a Facebook group entitled "Fight Club Thailand," have attracted huge numbers of hits since they started being released earlier this year, showing how Thai boxing can be used for exercise and stress release.