Kyodo News

October 6, 2016 14:35

14:10 6 October 2016

Toyota Prius gives up top-selling car title to Honda N-Box in Sept.

TOKYO, Oct. 6, Kyodo

Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box was the best-selling car in September, outpacing Toyota Motor Corp.'s Prius hybrid, which had stayed at the top for nine consecutive months through August, industry body data showed Thursday.

Honda sold 20,406 units of the N-Box minicar, up 16.9 percent from a year earlier, followed by Toyota's Prius with 20,043 units, a roughly 2-fold increase. The remodeled Prius went on sale in December last year.

Toyota's Aqua ranked third after selling 15,493 units despite a 15.5 percent fall.

