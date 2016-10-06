14:21 6 October 2016
Video Advisory (Oct. 6) Best season for Oze autumn leaves
TOKYO, Oct. 6, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
Best season for Oze autumn leaves
-- The best season to see autumn leaves has arrived at the Oze National Park in central Japan. The image shot from a Kyodo News helicopter shows the wetland turning a sunny yellow.
