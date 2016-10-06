Close

Kyodo News

October 6, 2016

14:47 6 October 2016

Campaign under way to make Olympic medals from recycled metal

TOKYO, Oct. 6, Kyodo

Researchers and university students are collecting signatures to realize a project in which medals to be awarded to athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made from metal recycled from electronic devices.

The Ecomaterials Forum, an association comprising researchers on environmentally friendly materials and related companies, and the environment club of Tokyo's Waseda University began gathering signatures online in July for submission to the organizing committee of the Tokyo Games. They have collected signatures from around 10,000 people as of the end of September.

The project is aimed at raising public awareness about recycling small consumer appliances such as mobile phones as they contain various kinds of metal that can serve as a new resource.

