Seven & i, H2O agree on capital, business alliance

Seven & i Holdings Co. and H2O Retailing Corp. said Thursday they have agreed on a capital and business tie-up, with Seven & i selling some of its department stores to the operator of Hankyu and Hanshin department stores.

Seven & i said it will negotiate sales of two of its Sogo department stores in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, and a Seibu department store in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, to Osaka-based H2O.

As part of their tie-up, the two retail groups agreed on mutual shareholding, planning to buy a small stake in each other.