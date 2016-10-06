16:46 6 October 2016
Seven & i, H2O agree on capital, business alliance
TOKYO, Oct. 6, Kyodo
Seven & i Holdings Co. and H2O Retailing Corp. said Thursday they have agreed on a capital and business tie-up, with Seven & i selling some of its department stores to the operator of Hankyu and Hanshin department stores.
Seven & i said it will negotiate sales of two of its Sogo department stores in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, and a Seibu department store in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, to Osaka-based H2O.
As part of their tie-up, the two retail groups agreed on mutual shareholding, planning to buy a small stake in each other.
